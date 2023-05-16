BOSTON (WHDH) - No injuries were reported after a fire burned across a three-family home in Mattapan, leaving a number of residents without a home according to officials.

In a post on Twitter at 4:43 a.m., the Boston Fire Department said its crews were called to 15 Capen St. and were able to put out flames that had spread throughout the structure.

Significant damage to what appeared to be the back of the building could be seen in an image shared by the fire department.

According to Boston FD, ten residents and four dogs were displaced as a result of the fire. Officials said the American Red Cross was providing assistance.

