HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Ten people were taken into police custody following a fight on Hampton Beach on the Fourth of July, police said.

Officers responding to an altercation behind the bandshell area as the fireworks display was coming to a close took the people into custody. There were no weapons used and no serious injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)