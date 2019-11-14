10 taken to hospital after pepper spray incident at Roslindale middle school

BOSTON (WHDH) - At least ten people were taken to the hospital following an incident involving pepper spray at a middle school in Roslindale on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the incident at Washington Irving Middle School at 105 Cummins Highway after 11 a.m. transported at least 10 people to the hospital, officials said.

Video from Sky7 HD showed students being ushered out of the building.

The condition of those transported to the hospital was not immediately clear.

No additional information was available.

An investigation is ongoing.

