10 Tufts Medical Center workers, 9 Brigham and Women’s test positive for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ten employees at Tufts Medical Center and nine and Brigham at Women’s have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to hospital officials.

No further information has been released out of respect for the patients’ privacy, according to a statement made by the Tufts.

“The safety of our patients and workforce is our highest priority. We have implemented a PPE conservation strategy that will allow us to deploy PPE to the members of our workforce who are most at risk of exposure, now and throughout this pandemic,” Brigham and Women’s officials said in a statement.

There are now 413 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 328 cases on Thursday, health officials announced Friday.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Over two thousand Mass. residents have been quarantined as of March 19.

