A 10-week-old Chihuahua named Sparkle who was found near an on-ramp heading toward the expressway in Boston last week has found her forever home, thanks to her rescuer and the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

The good Samaritan who rescued her was a resident at the Pine Street Inn and had seen her in the area for several days but jumped into action when they saw it wandering toward the highway.

Weighing just 3 pounds and being an all-black dog, Sparkle is incredibly lucky she wasn’t struck by a vehicle, ARL says.

She was adopted shortly after arriving at the shelter.

