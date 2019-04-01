10-year-old autistic girl who disappeared from Peabody YMCA found safe

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 10-year-old autistic girl who disappeared from the Torigian Family YMCA on Monday has been found safe, officials said.

The girl walked out of the facility on Lynnfield Street around 5 p.m., according to the Peabody Police Department. She was tracked down after about an hour.

A Massachusetts State Police Air Wing assisted with the search.

No additional details were immediately available.

