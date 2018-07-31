YPSILANTI, Mich. (WHDH) — A 10-year-old boy battling a rare form of cancer received more than 1,000 cards of encouragement.

Davon Turner has gone through five surgeries and chemotherapy after learning he has cancer on the roof of his mouth.

His mother asked viewers of a local news station to send him cards so he would have something to look forward to.

The massive response has helped Turner feel like he’s not fighting the disease alone.

“It’s pretty good when you have people to support you,” he said.

Along with cards, Turner has also received a laptop computer.

