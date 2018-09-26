FORT COLLINS, Colo. (WHDH) — A child in Colorado recently called 911 after experiencing a math equation emergency.

A 911 call from a 10-year-old boy caught Fort Collins dispatcher Chris Clow by off guard.

“911, what’s the address of your emergency?” Clow asked when he answered the call.

“Hi, this isn’t an emergency, but I’m 10 years old and I’m working on my math homework right now and I can’t figure out what 71 divided by 3,052 is,” the child responded.

Clow joked with the child, saying, “I don’t generally have a calculator ready to go.”

He then went on help the boy solve the equation after realizing he had the numbers backwards.

Fort Collins police are reminding people that 911 should only be used for real emergencies and students can reach out to school resource officers for help with homework.

