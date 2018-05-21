10-year-old boy drives stolen vehicle into police car

ORRINGTON, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say a 10-year-old boy has been found after driving a stolen car.

Deputies found out about the Orrington boy driving a car on Sunday, when it was reported that the car was stolen in Brewer. A police officer found the car and pulled the boy over, but the child attempted to drive off and hit the side of the police car.

No one was hurt, and only minor damages were reported to the vehicles.

Police say the boy was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation and is now with his parents. Police are not releasing the name of the child.

