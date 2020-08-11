10-year-old boy takes car for joy ride, leads Ohio police on wild chase

Homes and vehicles were damaged after a 10-year-old boy took a friend’s parent’s car for a joy ride through their Ohio neighborhood.

Police say the boy stole the keys and lead police on a wild chase.

He was initially spotted traveling the wrong way down a one-way road and that is when officers began their pursuit.

But, it was not until the chase ended when officers found out how young the driver really was.

“The juvenile was spending the night with a family friend and that friend was ready for bed and went to bed with the juvenile playing video games and sometime after she went to bed the juvenile took her roommate’s car keys, “Captain William Shoemaker of the Sidney, Ohio Police Department said.

The boy was taken into custody.

“Very unusual,” Shoemaker said. “Once in a while we’ll have the backing accident where a small child will get in a car and knock a car into drive or reverse, but for an actual pursuit at the speeds he was, it’s unheard of in my 23 years we’ve never had anything like this before.”

No one was hurt. Two houses and several cars in the neighborhood were damaged.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)