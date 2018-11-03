10-year-old Burlington boy designs dream treehouse with Make-A-Wish

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 10-year-old Burlington boy is exploring his new treehouse, a special gift thanks to a local construction company and Make-A-Wish.

Jaiden was diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia, a bone marrow failure disease, two years ago.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Massachusetts and Rhode Island stepped in to make his wish of having a place of his own to play in come true.

“To see what they have created between Jaiden’s vision and their vision, it’s been amazing to see it all come together,” Julie Mohan, Jaiden’s mother, said.

Jaiden was able to pick the exact tree where he wanted to build it and even planned out a secret trap door.

“He had a vision from the get-go when we came out here in March to tour the site and to scout out the best area for the treehouse,” Ben Goldfarb, vice president of Nauset Construction, said. “He provided a lot of input during the design and the construction process.”

His mother said the treehouse has been his safe haven.

“This treehouse has become a place where Jaiden can go when he feels sad or worried,” Mohan said. “The first place he runs is to his treehouse.”

Jaiden’s mother said that after two years, Jaiden is now in remission.

