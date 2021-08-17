TURNER, Maine (AP) — Game wardens are investigating an all-terrain vehicle crash in which the 10-year-old operator was critically injured, officials said.

The boy was operating the ATV without a helmet when it crashed and rolled over him on Monday, said Mark Latti, a warden spokesperson.

The boy was transported by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland where he was listed in critical condition. The initial investigation points to a lack of experience and supervision, Latti said.

