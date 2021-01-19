10-year-old girl who walked away from Newton school found safe, police say

Photo: Newton Police Department

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 10-year-old girl who walked away from her school in Newton on Tuesday morning has been found safe, officials said.

Clara Alfermann was seen on video leaving the Montessori School on Crescent Street around 11 a.m., according to the Newton Police Department.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the department announced that Alfermann had been located.

Alfermann also reportedly wandered away from her Newton home last month before being found in Boston’s Copley Square area later in the day.

There were no additional details immediately available.

 

