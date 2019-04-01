10-year-old girl with autism who disappeared from Peabody YMCA found safe

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 10-year-old autistic girl who disappeared from the Torigian Family YMCA on Monday has been found safe, officials said.
The girl walked out of the facility on Lynnfield Street around 5 p.m., according to the Peabody Police Department. She was tracked down after about an hour.
A Massachusetts State Police Air Wing assisted with the search.
No additional details were immediately available.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)