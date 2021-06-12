METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a potential drowning after a 10-year-old was pulled from a swimming pool in Methuen on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported drowning at an in-ground swimming pool at a Myrtle Street home at 5:30 p.m. found a 10-year-old girl who had been pulled from the water, police said.

The girl was medflighted to a Boston hospital in critical condition.

No other information was immediately available.

