FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews came to the rescue of a 10-year-old poodle who became stuck underneath the seat of his owner’s vehicle in Fairhaven on Tuesday morning.

Casper the poodle got trapped within the seat motion mechanism of the SUV, according to Fairhaven police.

Fairhaven Fire Lt. Josh Benoit and Dr. Nicholas Dagenais of New England Animal Hospital joined Fairhaven Police Officer Laurie Cannon, Sgt. Matthew Botelho, Capt. Michael Botelho, and Animal Control Officer Evan DeSousa to remove Casper from the vehicle.

Police say the pup suffered minor injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)