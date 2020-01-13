10-year-old trying to visit every police department in Mass.

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A 10-year-old trying to visit every police department in the state was an inspiration to Swampscott’s newest officer over the weekend.

Dakota, who started visiting police departments when she was 4, met Officer Joel Pimentel when she went to Swampscott over the weekend.

“Just having a young, innocent child come in and tell us that she appreciates us, it’s definitely eye-opening,” Pimentel said. “It definitely set the tone and it brought up my morale along with the rest of my classmates, and I think it’s great what she’s doing.”

Dakota hopes to complete her visits by her 13th birthday.

