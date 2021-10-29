HOUSTON (WHDH) — A 10-year-old boy died in an accidental shooting after he and his cousin found a gun in his mother’s car in Houston on Thursday.

The mother had sent her son and his 11-year-old cousin to her car to retrieve something from it around 12:30 p.m. at Willow Place Drive when they found a pistol, Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson said.

One of the boys began playing with the gun, which then unintentionally discharged and struck the 10-year-old boy, Crowson added.

It is unclear which boy was handling the firearm.

The 10-year-old was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“It is difficult for the officers to deal with this type of situation,” Crowson said. “It’s just an example of people need to keep their weapons secure. It doesn’t take a minute for a kid to get a hold of a gun and we have a tragedy like this.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

