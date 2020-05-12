(WHDH) — A police K-9 in Australia participated in a Push Up Challenge alongside his fellow officers as part of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Whiskey, a Malinois trained to detect drugs and perform general duties, carefully listened to his handler’s instructions while completing the push-ups.

The Western Australia Police Force posted a video of Whiskey on their Facebook page, writing, “100% certified good boy PD Whiskey does the Push-Up Challenge for Mental Health Awareness Month!”

The Push Up Challenge was created to promote awareness about suicide in Australia and encourage positive mental health through physical activity.

