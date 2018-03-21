100 customers prepared to camp out in hopes of winning 52 free Chick-fil-A meals at new Attleboro location

ATTLEBORO, MA (WHDH) - 100 customers are celebrating the grand opening of a new Chick-fil-A location in Attleboro tonight.

Chick-fil-A invited residents from specific zip codes to be part of their “First 100 Campout.” The first 100 people to arrive have to camp out the night before a new Chick-fil-A location opens, and they are then awarded 52 free meals the following morning.

Due to the storm moving in tonight, Chick-fil-A Attleboro ended registration for the event at 6:30 p.m. and awarded customers their meals early.

Among those prepared to camp out in the snow storm tonight, awaiting their free meal vouchers, were a mother and her son celebrating her 40th birthday, and a pregnant woman who said she has no interest in cooking once her baby is born.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)