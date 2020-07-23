100 gallons of anti-freeze spilled onto sidewalk outside South Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Biohazard crews were called to clean up a mess outside South Station Thursday night.

Construction crews working on the fourth floor of a nearby building cut a line of anti-freeze and instead of letting it spill inside the building, the workers directed the line out an open window where the chemical plummeted to the sidewalk below, firefighters said.

The workers allowed the anti-freeze to flow freely for about 20 minutes and nearly 100 gallons spilled out onto the ground.

Crews arrived on the scene and were able to ensure that the chemical did not flow into any nearby drains.

No environmental impacts nor any injuries were reported.

