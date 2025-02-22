BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 100-year-old driver crashed into a bait shop in Bourne on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a vehicle into a business on Barlows Landing Road around 11:50 a.m. determined a 2003 Toyota Camry driver by a 100-year-old man from Bourne crashed into Maco’s Bait Shop and caused significant damage.

The business was unoccupied at the time of the crash and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

