ASHEVILLE, NC (WHDH) — Officials at the Asheville Museum of Science said an emerald worth $10,000 is missing from the museum.

Museum officials added that there was no break-in and they do not believe anything else was taken.

The museum is working on measures to increase security to ensure the rest of the collection remains in tact.

