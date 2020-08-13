$100K bail for Boston police union president accused of child rape charges

WEST ROXBURY, Mass. (WHDH) — The former president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail following his arraignment on numerous indecent assault of a child and rape charges.

Patrick Rose, 66, of West Roxbury, pleaded not guilty Thursday in West Roxbury District Court to charges including five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14, aggravated rape and abuse of a child by age difference, providing obscene matter to a minor, open and gross lewdness, and enticement of a child.

The incidents that led to Rose’s arrest allegedly occurred at his home over the course of many years and the child told police they began when they were 7 and ended when they were about 12 years old. The child also reportedly said they were sexually assaulted by Rose at a drive-in movie theater in another county.

In a statement Wednesday, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said, “I am deeply disturbed by these horrific allegations, which must be investigated to the fullest extent of the law.”

Rose spent most of his career working in Dorchester and retired in 2018.

He is due back in court Sept. 10 for a probable cause hearing.

