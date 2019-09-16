SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man accused of fatally hitting a woman with his car in Seekonk before driving away from the scene Thursday evening has been ordered held on $100,000 cash bail.

Jeremy Schmidt, 27, of East Providence, appeared in Taunton District Court Monday on charges of negligent motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence, leaving the scene — death resulting, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and marked lanes violations.

He is due back in court on Oct. 31.

Prosecutors allege Schmidt drove up on the sidewalk when he hit and killed 37-year-old Antonieta Vargas, of Seekonk, while she was walking with her 10-year-old son just a few doors down from her home.

Neighbors say Schmidt stopped briefly after hitting Vargas but then drove away.

“He kind of swerved over, hit her, he pulled up a little ways further, the guy who I told you about earlier, coming the opposite direction in his truck kind of pulled over to the side, yelled at him to stop and stay right there and then the other guy took off,” one neighbor said.

Police say they got a lot of help from neighbors who gave them their security footage. One driver says he gave chase and gave police dashcam video of the driver getting away.

Schmidt was tracked down by police at a friend’s house in Rhode Island, where he surrendered without incident.

He waived rendition Friday morning in Rhode Island.

Prosecutors say Schmidt has a previous history of problems with alcohol and has a court record with Rhode Island.

The case remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police, Seekonk Police and Rhode Island State Police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)