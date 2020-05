CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge is launching a mobile lab to test residents for the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.

The program will be operated in phases and will focus on key populations, first testing residents at senior housing across the city a the end of the week.

It will head to the Port neighborhood next week.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)