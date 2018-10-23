102-year-old Red Sox fan to attend 4th World Series after recovering from stroke

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 102-year-old Red Sox fan will attend her fourth World Series at Fenway Park this week after recovering from a recent stroke.

Mary Latowski suffered the stroke about a month ago and it was nearly impossible for her to push around her walker.

“I couldn’t even walk,” she told 7News.

Motivated by the thought of possibly seeing her beloved ballclub play in the Fall Classic, Latowski worked hard to regain her strength at Kent Hospital’s acute rehab unit, evening climbing up stairs.

Latowski lived through Boston’s 86-year championship drought before attending World Series games in 2004, 2007 and 2013.

When asked about her love for attending the games in person, she described it as a “thrill.”

Latowski last visited Fenway in 2017 and left with a baseball that was fouled off into the crowd by outfielder Mookie Betts.

Latowski says she has watched every game from her hospital room and is thankful that the hospital staff has helped her regain the strength needed to make into Boston.

“I really tried my best so I could go,” she said.

Despite having seen thousands of players come and go over the years, Latowski says she feels the 2018 Red Sox are the best group ever assembled.

