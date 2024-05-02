BOSTON (WHDH) - A 102-year-old woman believed to be the last living “Rosie the Riveter” in Massachusetts was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor on Beacon Hill Thursday.

Margaret Spalluzzi, of Kingston, worked as a welder at the Hingham Shipyard during World War II. She is one of the women who stepped up to fill the jobs once occupied by men who had been deployed overseas.

Their work inspired the iconic “Rosie the Riveter” character that was used to recruit women to the defense industry during the war.

At the Massachusetts State House, state and military leaders honored Spalluzzi for supporting US troops and helping to blaze the trail for women.

State Representative Kathy LaNatra awarded the medal to her Thursday. Spalluzzi was invited to a ceremony at the White House in April, but was unable to attend.

