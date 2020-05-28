(WHDH) — A 103-year-old Massachusetts woman who recently beat the coronavirus celebrated by enjoying a Bud Light.

Jennie Stejna tested positive for the virus roughly three weeks ago.

Her granddaughter, Shelley Gunn, told 7NEWS that Stejna did not understand COVID-19 but that she knew she was really sick.

Gunn received the good news earlier this month that her grandmother had recovered from the virus.

The staff at Stejna’s nursing home gave her a Bud Light to celebrate her recovery.

The beer company saw the now-viral picture of Stejna drinking her Bud Light and wrote on Facebook, “Your next beer is on us, Jennie.”

