ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHDH) — A 103-year-old woman who only began running two years ago set a new record at the National Senior Games in New Mexico.

Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins finished the 50-meter dash in 21.05 seconds on Monday, making her the fastest women over the age of 100 to run that race.

Two years ago, Hawkins became a world record holder for her age group in the 100-meter dash after finishing in just under 40 seconds.

She competed in that race once again on Tuesday and ran it in 46.07 seconds.

Hawkins says running is what has kept her mind and body sharp.

“I hope I’m inspiring them to be healthy,” she said, “and to realize you can still be doing it at this kind of an age.”

