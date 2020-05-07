104th Fighter Wing conducts flyover of Mass., other tributes held to honor frontline workers fighting coronavirus

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The 104th Fighter Wing took flight over Massachusetts on National Nurses Day in a show of support for frontline workers who have been battling the coronavirus outbreak since early March.

Four F-15 Eagles flew over several Bay State hospitals Wednesday as part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to those supporting COVID-19 response efforts.

The jet fighters first rumbled over Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis before continuing north to Boston and then west to North Hampton and Westfield.

In Cambridge, first responders held a parade and musical performance to celebrate the heroic efforts of doctors and nurses at Mount Auburn Hospital.

Police cruisers, fire trucks, and ambulances drove by the hospital with their lights flashing and sirens blaring.

Like many hospitals across the Commonwealth, those at Mount Auburn have been working an endless amount of hours for weeks to treat those who have been infected with COVID-19.

“It’s a helping profession but this COVID disease is really rough. It’s really rough. It’s rough on everybody,” said Donna Cyr, a nurse at Mount Auburn.

Many neighborhood residents came out with signs in hand that read, “THANK YOU” and “HEROES.”

At UMass Medical Center in Worcester, healthcare workers stood in a heart formation as the jet fighters roared through the sky above.

The Fenway Park grounds crew mowed a gigantic heart in the outfield with “NURSES” cut into the grass below.

Harvard Gardens restaurant and Lambert’s Market offered free meals to healthcare workers.

Patriots punter Jake Bailey passed out gifts and roses to nurses at Massachusetts General Hospital. He even took time to sign autographs for those who wanted one.

“There really have our backs and we wanted to show that we have their back too,” Bailey said.

Michelle Farrell-White, a nurse at MGH, said that it was “amazing” to be thought of during such “trying times.”

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)