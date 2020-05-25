The 104th Fighter Wing will be taking flight to honor fallen military personnel on Memorial Day.

“Memorial Day is a day to remind us of the sacrifices Americans are willing to make to protect others,” said Col. Tom Bladen, 104th Fighter Wing Vice Commander. “These Memorial Day flyovers are a tribute in honor of those who have died serving our great nation and protecting our American way of life.”

The F-15 Eagles will first fly over Bourne National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. before flying over Fallen Heroes Memorial in Boston Seaport at 11:40 a.m.

They will then head over to the Fisher House of Boston VA Medical Center, followed by Norfolk and Grafton from 11:50 a.m. to noon.

Between noon and 12:10 p.m., the F-15 Eagles will fly over over the MA Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam and then Ludlow.

The jets will finally make their way over Hadley, Florence, Cheshire, Lenox, Naugatuck, Connecticut, and Kent, Connecticut.

The flyover is expected to finish at 12:50 a.m.

