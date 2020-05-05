BOSTON (WHDH) - The 104th Fighter Wing will be taking flight in Massachusetts on Wednesday to show their support to frontline workers fighting against the coronavirus.

F-15 Eagles will fly over several area hospitals as part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to those supporting COVID-19 response efforts.

“It is a privlege for the men and women of the Massachusetts Air National Guard to provide a thank you to medical personnel, first responders, truck drivers, grocery store personnel and the countless Americans coming together to support the COVID-19 response,” said Lt. Col. Jay Talbert, 104th Fighter Wing Pilot, Operations Group.

Between 12:15 and 12:25 p.m., the aircraft is expected to fly over the Massachusetts State Police graduation at Gillette Stadium, the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center, West Roxbury VA Medical Center and Framingham Union Hospital.

Then the aircrafts are scheduled to fly over UMass Memorial medical Center in Worcester, DCU Center, St. Vincent’s Hospital in Worcester, Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Holyoke Medical Center, Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, Northampton VA Medical Center, Western Massachusetts Hospital in Westfield and Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield.

The flyover is slated to end at 12:45 p.m.

