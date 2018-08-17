SAN DIEGO (WHDH) — A 105-year-old man received his college diploma 83 years after graduation.

Bill Vogt was among the first students to set foot on the current San Diego State University campus after it opened in 1931.

He graduated in 1935 but never got a printed diploma.

The school found out back in May when they went to award him for becoming a lifetime member of SDSU alumni.

Vogt got to hold his diploma for the first time Thursday.

“He finished his work in December in 1934, but there was no mid-year graduation ceremony at the time,” SDSU Alumni Assistant Vice President Dan Montoya said. “Otherwise, he might have walked the commencement with a classmate in 1935.”

The diploma is retro-dated to Feb. 1, 1935.

Vogt is believed to be the oldest person ever to become an SDSU alumni lifetime member.

