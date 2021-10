(WHDH) — Yuengling provided a special delivery to a 106-year-old woman who credits her longevity to drinking a beer a day.

The brewery delivered Margaret Dilullo a truckload of their Lager after learning about her secret to living a long life.

Dilullo sat down with some of her friends to sip on one of the beers.

Margaret, who at nearly 107, revealed her secret is drinking a Lager a day, so we delivered her a truckload more. Cheers, Margaret! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/vJbaCKJeQF — Yuengling Brewery (@yuenglingbeer) October 21, 2021

