NEW YORK (WHDH) — A woman who celebrated her 107th birthday on Wednesday says the secret to living a long life is staying single.

Roughly 100 people attended a party to celebrate Louise Signore’s birthday.

She says she’s maintained a healthy diet all her life and also continues to exercise and dance.

Signore added that the longevity of her life may surprise some people.

“I think the secret of 107, I never got married,” she said. “I think that’s the secret. My sister says I wish I never got married.”

Signore’s sister is 102 years old.

