NEW YORK (WHDH) — A woman who celebrated her 107th birthday on Wednesday says the secret to living a long life is staying single.
Roughly 100 people attended a party to celebrate Louise Signore’s birthday.
She says she’s maintained a healthy diet all her life and also continues to exercise and dance.
Signore added that the longevity of her life may surprise some people.
“I think the secret of 107, I never got married,” she said. “I think that’s the secret. My sister says I wish I never got married.”
Signore’s sister is 102 years old.
