BOSTON (WHDH) - Classes were canceled at Emerson College Thursday after police arrested more than 100 protesters overnight at a student-organized pro-Palestine encampment.

A Boston police spokesperson said police arrested 108 protesters. Four officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries while working to maintain control over the situation. No protesters in custody reported any injuries, according to police. Of the injured officers, police said three suffered minor injuries. One suffered serious injuries.

“As we respond to, and process, the events of last night, all classes are canceled for Thursday April 25,” college officials announced near 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

Protesters began gathering on Sunday, setting up tents in the Boylston Place alley, which sits between the Massachusetts State Transportation Building and several Emerson College buildings. Emerson warned students on Wednesday they could face consequences for taking part in the demonstration.

In a school-wide email, school officials cautioned the alley is city property, writing, “We are deeply concerned that the protesters are risking legal consequences beyond Emerson’s control when they do not abide by city and state laws.”

Officials also said they received credible reports of some protesters engaging in targeted harassment and intimidation of Jewish supporters of Israel as well as students, faculty and staff trying to get through the alley.

“This type of behavior is unacceptable on our campus,” officials said, adding that they had placed additional security staff in the alley “to ensure safe and consistent access to the alley as required by law.”

Emerson officials said they support peaceful protest but warned they could not keep the city from enforcing local and state ordinances.

“It all happened very quickly,” said Rian Nelson, who was at the protest when police moved in. “The protest happened in an alley and we were on both ends of the alley and the riot police came in from both sides and just, it was brutal.”

“I saw people kicked and pushed to the ground,” Nelson said. “I saw riot sticks brandished onto people. It was awful.”

7NEWS cameras spotted police holding batons and wearing helmets and face shields as they moved down the alley early Thursday morning. Protesters who were shouting at police backed up slowly. Eventually, protesters were seen being handcuffed and taken away, with some being carried and others simply escorted out of the alley.

At times, protesters tried to block Boylston Street, prompting police to move in again to keep the street open.

“It was an overwhelming amount of force against a group of college students,” said Emerson student Adora Brown. “They were in riot gear. It wasn’t a riot. It was a peaceful four day encampment. People were singing and dancing for most of it.”

A number of Boston Police vehicles were still gathered on Boylston Street at the Emerson College campus Thursday morning. Part of the area was taped off with caution tape.

Near 11 a.m., SKY7 captured crews cleaning up the alley.

“I wish for the safety of everyone who was arrested tonight and, at the end of the day, I hope all of the institutions and administrations that allowed for this to happen reconsider some of their actions and the way that they deal with conflict,” Brown said. “I really hope that people learn a lesson from this, our school is so small everyone knows someone who was arrested, it’s a long night.”

The protesters were expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

Hours before those expected court appearances, friends of the arrested protesters gathered outside at least one Boston police station, cheering as people left the station.

Friends said students ended up at several different police stations across the city after their arrests.

“One of our friends was arrested and we’ve spent all morning looking for her and no one can tell us where the hell she is,” Nelson said.

The encampment at Emerson was one of several on campuses around the country as students and staff at numerous colleges voice various demands related to the war in Gaza.

In addition to Emerson, other Boston-area encampments have popped up at campuses including MIT, Tufts and Harvard.

