(WHDH) — Six more Massachusetts communities have been named high risk for the coronavirus, bringing the total to 17.

The Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that Nantucket, Plainville, Saugus, Tyngsborough, Worcester and Wrentham are now considered to be high risk for COVID-19 after they each reported an average daily case rate of more than 8 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.

Those communities join Chelsea, Dedham, Everett, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, Lynnfield, Monson, New Bedford, Revere and Winthrop in the high-risk category.

Chelsea, Nantucket and Revere had the highest daily incidence rate per 100,000 people with 22.9, 18.9 and 18.8, respectively.

Chatham and Methuen were previously considered high risk; however, Chatham reported less than 5 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days and Methuen reported between 4 and 8 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)