10ft White Shark caught off the coast of Scituate

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fishermen working off the coast of Scituate Saturday unintentionally caught more than they bargained for. When they went to retrieve their fishing nets, they found a ten-foot long White Shark.

The fishermen said that they did not mean to catch the 10 ft. female, but that it got tangled up in a gillnet, according to a post on the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Twitter page.

Scientists from the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries and NOAA Fisheries New England were on scene to take samples from the shark and to determine if this was a tagged specimen.

The shark necropsy team found the remains of a striper fish and part of a seal in the shark’s stomach, according to a later tweet.

A white shark caught in a gillnet was brought to Scituate, Massachusetts today. Scientists from the @MassDMF are on scene. It might be a shark we know. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/JFoFGjuc1v — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) July 28, 2018

