BOSTON (WHDH) - The Peter Frates Family Foundation celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the ALS ice bucket challenge in Boston Thursday.

Former Bruin Ray Bourque attended the celebration to help honor the legacy of Frates, who inspired the challenge. Bourque, a close friend of Frates, has used his own foundation as a way to raise awareness and money for ALS research.

The ice bucket challenge debuted in 2014 as a way to inform the public about ALS.

The challenge exploded on social media and inspired more than 17 million people from around the world to participate.

Frates, a former captain of the Boston College baseball team, died in 2019 at the age of 34 after a battle with ALS. Frates spent years inspiring people with his strength and resiliency.

“It’s the 10-year anniversary of the ice bucket challenge this year, hopefully we can raise a lot of money again and people jump on board like they did last time around and really make a difference,” Bourque said.

The ice bucket challenge has raised more than $100 million to support ALS research.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)