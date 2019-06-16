10th person arrested in connection with David Ortiz shooting

SANTO, DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (WHDH) — A tenth person has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Red Sox legend David Ortiz in the Dominican Republic last weekend.

His arrest came after a judge ruled that the other nine people arrested in connection with the shooting will spend at least a year behind bars while they await trial, a judge ruled Friday.

At the same court proceedings, the man who allegedly admitted to shooting the Red Sox legend, Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz, 25, claimed he was only told the clothing color of his target and didn’t mean to shoot Ortiz.

Prior to the appearance, Ferreira-Cruz admitted to reporters that he pulled the trigger but claimed he mistook Ortiz for someone else.

“I was told the clothing color, nothing else,” Ferreira-Cruz said. “I didn’t see him.”

But prosecutors say Ferreira-Cruz admitted to targeting Ortiz and only changed his story because he feared retribution from Big Papi’s fans behind bars.

A surveillance recording from the Santo Domingo bar Sunday night shows the gunman approaching Ortiz and shooting him at nearly point-blank range.

The director of the National Police says someone offered the suspects $8,000 to perform the hit.

A motive is still unclear.

