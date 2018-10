COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont lottery officials say an $11.5 million winning Tri-State Megabucks ticket was sold in Vermont.

Officials said early Thursday morning that the winner has not come forward.

The ticket was sold at the Simons College Parkway in Colchester.

Officials say it’s the first Megabucks jackpot win in Vermont since November 2016.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 08-13-24-32-40; the Megaball number was 06.