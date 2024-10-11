FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Eleven employees were taken to the hospital Friday after a chemical reaction at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Fall River, police said.

At around 1 p.m., emergency crews responded to the warehouse at 1180 Innovation Way for a report of an unknown chemical reaction possibly caused by a battery inside the facility, according to Fall River police.

All employees evacuated the building as a precaution, as the cause of the issue was unknown at the time, officials said.

Hazmat crews responded to the scene and 11 employees were taken to local hospitals, according to police.

As of 5:30 p.m., emergency crews remained at the warehouse.

No additional information was immediately available.

