MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police arrested 11 people in an alley that is known as a hotspot for drug sales and violence in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The Manchester Police Department conducted an operation in the alley south of Auburn Street around 7 p.m. Friday in collaboration with members of the Patrol Division, Anti-Crime Unit, Special Enforcement Division, SWAT Team, and Community Policing.

Along with nearly a dozen arrests, two firearms, drugs and substantial amounts of money were recovered, police said.

Those arrested include (in picture from left to right, top to bottom):

• Matiop Ayuel, 35, of Manchester, for sale of a controlled drug, violation of bail

• Alanna Robichaud, 25, of Manchester, for sale of a controlled drug, violation of bail

• Deng Rag, 35, of Manchester, for sale of a controlled drug

• Kerry Joseph, 34, of Concord, for sale of a controlled drug

• Philip Joseph, 28, of Manchester, for sale of a controlled drug, violation of bail

• Shavon Calvert, 36, of Manchester, for sale of a controlled drug

• Dion Jones, 28, of Manchester, for sale of a controlled drug

• Griffin O’Neil, 18, of Manchester, for possession of a controlled drug, felonious use of firearm, violation of bail

• Lester Curry, 19, Manchester, for disorderly conduct

• Chris Mathieson, 34, of Manchester, for a warrant out of Concord

• Mikayla Angalade, 22, of Manchester, for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

Rag was released on $1,000 bond, Jones was released on $5,000 unsecured bond, Mathieson was held for Concord police, Curry was released on $5,000 unsecured bond, and Angalade was released on personal recognizance. All other suspects were arraigned Friday morning.

“Over the past several months there have been numerous violent acts in the Union and Auburn Street area,” Interim Police Chief Ryan Grant said. “These acts instill fear in residents and have a direct impact the quality of life. We share the resident’s concerns and are making every effort to stop the violence. We have pooled all of our resources to put an end to this criminal behavior and we feel confident that these arrests and seizures of two firearms will have an impact.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)