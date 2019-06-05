11 arrested in Revere prostitution investigation

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation in Revere that targeted individuals soliciting women to engage in sexual conduct for a fee resulted in 11 arrests, officials announced Wednesday.

Nine of the 11 people arrested on prostitution charges were not residents of the city, according to the Revere Police Department. Their names were not released.

“Prostitution is not a victimless crime,” Revere Police Chief James Guido said in a press release. “Women involved in these matters are often the victims of human trafficking, suffer from drug addiction and have been the victims of many types of abuse. Those that patronize this underground commercial sex economy should be held accountable.”

Revere’s growing hotel business was a factor in conducting the investigation, according to police.

“As Revere’s economy continues to grow, the Revere Police Department will take a pro-active approach to keep Revere a safe place to live, work, and visit,” Rever Mayor Brian M. Arrigo said.

Guido warned that anyone who comes to Revere to engage in prostitution will be punished.

