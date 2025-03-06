11 children were taken to the hospital from a school in Scarborough, Maine.

School officials say more than 100 third and fourth grade students were rehearsing for a concert when one student passed out.

They say other students were also having trouble breathing.

The school was evacuated and everyone is expected to be okay, according to officials.

Parents say the situation is alarming.

“I was just at the library with my daughter and I got the information, so I’m here just to check on my daughter if she’s OK. Uh, I’m really nervous and I’m worried. I just want everyone to be safe,” said Pavithra Brasad, a parent.

Firefighters found no evidence of a gas leak.

Students and staff have been allowed to return to the school.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

