11 displaced, 2 cats dead after fire rips through 6-family home in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Eleven people were displaced and a pair of cats were killed after a fire ripped through a six-family, triple-decker home in New Bedford on Thursday morning.

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze with people trapped on Clark Street around 10 a.m. found flames shooting from the third floor of the home and thick smoke billowing into the air, according to the New Bedford Fire Department.

A woman who got lost in the smoke was pulled from the second floor. She was taken to Lukes Hospital with smoke inhalation.

The third floor sustained heavy damage and the roof was destroyed, officials said.

Two cats were found dead in the rubble.

The Red Cross is assisting those who were forced from their homes.

The fire is under investigation.

