11 displaced after fire scorches Dorchester home

BOSTON (WHDH) - A fire at a triple-decker home in Dorchester left families scrambling in the early morning hours of the new year.

The fire broke out at a multi-residence building on Ridgewood Street early Tuesday morning.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the building and nearly reached a neighbor’s home just a few feet away.

Fire officials say heavy fire came from the rear of the building. It was knocked down quickly, but fire crews estimate nearly a half-million dollars in damage.

Officials say 11 people were inside the building at the time. There were no injuries.

One man who returned to the home after the fire said he was retrieving photos of his father, who passed away.

It is not yet known what caused the fire.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)