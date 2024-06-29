SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Eleven people are left without a home after a multi-family residence went up in flames in Springfield on Saturday.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Willard Avenue around noon found flames and smoke coming from the two-and-a-half story structure, according to the Springfield Fire Department.

The cause of the fire was determined to be improperly disposed of smoking materials.

There were no reported injuries.

