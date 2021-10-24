BOSTON (WHDH) - Eleven people and two pets were displaced after a fire broke out at a two-family home in Dorchester on Sunday morning.

Fire crews responding to a reported fire at a Floyd Street home around 9:30 a.m. found smoke pouring out of the attic.

The fire was contained to the attic and there were no reported injuries, according to Boston firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

At approximately 9:30 a fire in a 2 family 2 1/2 story occupied building at 39 Floyd St. In Dorchester. The fire was contained to the attic area. pic.twitter.com/DQ2s1Ssi1X — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 24, 2021

Companies are making up from the fire on Floyd St. in Dorchester. There are no injuries to report. 11 residents displaced by the fire 1 dog and 1 cat. BFD-FIU are investigating the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/jm2APZV07U — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 24, 2021

